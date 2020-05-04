Mother’s Day (May 10) is fast approaching, which means it's time for heartfelt tributes. If you're struggling to find the words to express how you feel, don't stress. These quotes for Mother's Day have you covered.

Best Mother's Day quotes

1. "The truth is that no matter how old we are, as long as our mothers are alive, we want our mother."

_Goldie Hawn

2. “There are really places in your heart that you don't know exist until you love a child.”

_Anne Lamott

3. “To the world you may be one person; but to one person you may be the world.”

_Dr. Seuss

4. “There’s no way to be a perfect mother, and a millions ways to be a good one.”

_Jill Churchill

5. "Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body."

_Elizabeth Stone

6. "Behind all your stories is always your mother's story, because hers is where yours begins."

_Mitch Albom

7. “A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.”

_Agatha Christie

8. "I will look after you and I will look after anybody you say needs to be looked after, any way you say. I am here. I brought my whole self to you. I am your mother."

_Maya Angelou

9. “Motherhood is a choice you make everyday, to put someone else’s happiness and well-being ahead of your own, to teach the hard lessons, to do the right thing even when you’re not sure what the right thing is… and to forgive yourself, over and over again, for doing everything wrong."

_Donna Ball

10. "Even as a small child, I understood that women had secrets, and that some of these were only to be told to daughters. In this way we were bound together for eternity."

_Alice Hoffman

11. “The very fact that you worry about being a good mom means that you already are one.”

_Jodi Picoult

12. "No one worries about you like your mother, and when she is gone, the world seems unsafe, things that happen unwieldy. You cannot turn to her anymore, and it changes your life forever. There is no one on earth who knew you from the day you were born; who knew why you cried, or when you'd had enough food; who knew exactly what to say when you were hurting; and who encouraged you to grow a good heart. When that layer goes, whatever is left of your childhood goes with her."

_Adriana Trigiani

13. “The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness. When you become a mother, you are no longer the center of your own universe. You relinquish that position to your children.”

_Jessica Lange

14. "Mothers and their children are in a category all their own. There's no bond so strong in the entire world. No love so instantaneous and forgiving."

_Gail Tsukiyama

15. “A mother knows what her child’s gone through, even if she didn’t see it herself.”

_Pramoedya Ananta Toer

