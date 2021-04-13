"Queer Eye" star Tan France and his husband Rob are expecting their first child.

The fashion guru and television personality announced the joyful news on Instagram by sharing a photo of himself cradling an ultrasound picture of his future son over his belly.

"So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic," France, 37, joked. "With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2007, have dreamed about expanding their family for "Soooo many years," France said.

"Our hearts are so full right now," he added. "I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

Rob France, who works as an illustrator, posted a drawing of a a baby boy under a bright yellow sun.

"We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this," the father-to-be wrote.

The lucky baby will be born into a family with quite a few honorary uncles. France's "Queer Eye" co-stars also posted about how excited they are to meet Baby Boy France.

"Happy for you!!! I’m so proud of you and Rob you are two of the sweetest most genuine people in the world & this is the most exciting news ever," Jonathan Van Ness wrote.

Karamo Brown, the only "Queer Eye" star who has children, warned France that "Uncle Momo is going to spoil this baby!!!!"

Bobby Berk was equally thrilled, but had to say something about France's unusual photo.

"Hahahaha. The joy of this post outshines the creepiness of this pic," the interior designer wrote.

The "fab five" are known for their banter on screen, but seem to love each other geniuinely off screen. Antoni Porowski, the show's culinary guru, also commented on France's big news.

"Now I know what it’s like to cry tears of joy and be turned on simultaneously," he wrote. "Thank you and congrats boys!!!!"

