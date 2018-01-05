Royal baby alert! The queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, is expecting

share tweet pin email

There’s another royal baby on the way!

Zara Tindall, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is expecting a baby with husband Mike Tindall, a spokesperson for the couple announced. They already have one child together, 3-year-old Mia.

Nigel Roddis / Getty Images The Tindall family in Scotland in 2015.

The baby is due this summer, the spokesperson said, so he or she will arrive a few months after Duchess Kate’s baby, who is expected in April.

"The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news," a representative for Buckingham Palace told the Press Association.

Tindall, 36, is the daughter of Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter. So, that means Tindall’s children are second cousins to the children of Prince William and Duchess Kate, George and Charlotte. Zara Tindall is also one of Prince George’s seven godparents.

Bradley Kanaris / Getty Images Zara and Mike Tindall at an event in Australia in 2016

This is especially joyous news for Tindall, a former Olympic equestrian, and her husband, former English rugby star Mike Tindall. In December 2016, the couple announced that they had lost their second baby who would've been due that spring.

Their whole world “turned upside down” after that tragedy, Mike Tindall told The Telegraph last year. “You never want to go through it, you never want your wife to go through it.”

He added that their young daughter, Mia, helped them get through some of the toughest times.

“I think, if I was honest, we were very lucky that we already had Mia, so you immediately go home from the hospital and there’s a 3-year-old causing carnage and it immediately takes your mind off it,” he said.

Mia also won the world’s hearts when she posed holding the queen’s handbag in an adorable royal photo:

The Queen surrounded by her two youngest grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren #Queenat90 pic.twitter.com/6iprDy0C3j — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 20, 2016

Huge congratulations to the happy, growing family!