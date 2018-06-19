share tweet pin email

The royal family in England just got a little bigger!

Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, has given birth to her second child, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

Getty Images The queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall has given birth to her second child.

Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Phillip, along with and Tindall’s mother, Princess Anne, and the child’s other grandparents “are delighted with the news,” the palace said.

WireImage We're sure the queen was delighted by the news!

The baby weighed 9-pounds and 3-ounces. Her name “will be confirmed in due course.”

The child is the second girl for the Tindalls, whose 4-year-old daughter, Mia, is perhaps best remembered around the world for her part in a portrait she took two years ago with the queen.

Mia was the young toddler who proudly clutched onto her great grandmother's handbag with both for a photo taken in honor of the monarch’s 90th birthday.

The Queen surrounded by her two youngest grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren #Queenat90 pic.twitter.com/6iprDy0C3j — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 20, 2016

The new baby is the seventh great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth. Her sixth great-grandchild, Prince Louis of Cambridge, was born in April.

Reuters Zara and Mike Tindall arriving at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Zara's cousin, Prince Harry, to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.

Tindall, a former Olympic equestrian, is a cousin of Prince Harry. Both she and her former rugby star husband were among the guests at his wedding last month to the former Meghan Markle, now known as the Duchess of Sussex.