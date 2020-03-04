Quadruplets' mom shares incredible before-and-after pregnancy photos

After suffering multiple miscarriages, Lindsay Hay couldn’t believe her luck when she became pregnant with quadruplets.

Hay’s doctors, however, weren’t as enthusiastic. They urged Hay and her husband, Syman, to consider doing a selective pregnancy reduction.

“It was very somber in that ultrasound room,” Hay told TODAY Parents. “I’m 5-foot-2 and was about 115 pounds at the time and they said my body wouldn’t be able to handle it. They were very adamant about it being unsafe.”

But Hay proved those doctors wrong when she welcomed Caiden Michael, Madison Grace, Lucas Willam and Grayson James on July 23, 2019. Though all four needed breathing support when they were born at 30 weeks, Hay describes their 45-day NICU stay as "uneventful."

“They’re thriving,” the New Jersey mom of five gushed.

Last month, Hay shared side-by-side pictures that racked up nearly 67,000 likes on Instagram. In one image, Hay is seen showing off her third-trimester baby bump; in the other, she is holding her four adorable infants.

“IN & OUT DAY! I carried these sweet babies for 30 weeks and 4 days on the inside and here they are at 30 weeks and 4 days on the outside!” Hay wrote. “Full hands, full heart is an understatement.”

Hay remembers taking the picture last summer.

“I was so uncomfortable and it was almost impossible to stand, but I felt so joyful that I had made it that far in the pregnancy. I was so ready to meet them,” she recalled. “Looking at that picture now, I’m like, ‘My little body did that?!’”

Hay is happy to report that life with higher-order multiples is easier than it appears on reality TV.

“We have our moments, but it's not as hard as people think it is,” Hay explained. “I don’t stop, I’m always moving and I’m not sleeping the greatest, but TV makes it look so much more dramatic than it really is.”

