Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ dogs watch over their baby daughter in precious pic

Priyanka Chopra has given a glimpse of a sweet Sunday she spent with her baby girl.

The actor, who shares daughter Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas, posted some photos on her Instagram stories of a relaxing day at home with their daughter.

One showed Malti from behind as she leaned over a book with the caption, "Sundays are for reading!"

priyankachopra via Instagram

Another showed Malti on the floor looking up at a baby mobile while being watched over by the family dogs.

priyankachopra via Instagram

"All my babies," Chopra wrote. "Perfect Sunday."

Chopra also shared another photo of Malti with her face obscured by a heart emoji, wearing a shirt that says "Protected by Gino, Diana and Panda" with drawings of the family's dogs.

Chopra, 40, and Jonas, 29, shared in January that they welcomed Malti, their first child, via a surrogate. They revealed on Mother's Day that Malti spent more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive-care unit after she was born before coming home in May.

Chopra then shared an adorable photo of Malti being held by Jonas in honor of his first Father's Day in June.

Malti also made an appearance in a tribute from Chopra to her mother, Madhu, in June.

Madhu cradles Malti in her arms in the photo, with Chopra writing about her "infectious smile" and "zest for life" in honor of her mother's birthday.