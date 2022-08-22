Priyanka Chopra shares blissful picture lounging with baby daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra just shared photos of some precious bonding time with her 7-month-old daughter, Malti Marie.

In one Instagram pic, the “White Tiger” actor cradles Malti with one arm while lounging on a chair outside. In another cute photo, Chopra smiles as Malti’s tiny feet touch her face.

“Love like no other,” she captioned the cute pics.

Priyanka Chopra with her daughter, Malti. @priyankachopra / via Instagram

Chopra, 40, and husband Nick Jonas, 29, welcomed Malti via surrogate in January. In a joint Instagram post, the first-time parents shared that their daughter had spent more than 100 days in the NICU before coming home in May.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” the parents wrote.

Since then, they have shared occasional photos of their daughter on social media, while being sure to hide her face from the camera.

Last week, Chopra shared adorable pics on her Instagram story of a relaxing Sunday at home with baby Malti.

Chopra shared a sweet pic of her daughter reading. priyankachopra via Instagram

“Sundays are for reading,” the actor captioned a photo of Malti gazing at a picture book.

Chopra shared a pic of her daughter and family dogs hanging out at home. priyankachopra via Instagram

She also shared an adorable pic of Malti lying on a play mat with the family’s dogs lounging nearby.

“All my babies. Perfect Sunday,” she captioned the pic.

Jonas also recently shared a sweet pic of Malti to mark his first Father's Day, thanking Chopra for "making me a daddy."

The singer opened up about fatherhood during a visit to TODAY in May, shortly after Malti Marie came home from the NICU.

“Life is beautiful,” he said. “She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed that she’s back.”