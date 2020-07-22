Priscilla Presley comments on grandson Benjamin Keough's 'devastating' death

Priscilla Presley is sharing an emotional statement about the "devastating" death of her grandson Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide on July 12 at age 27.

"These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul," Presley, 75, wrote Wednesday on Facebook.

The former "Dallas" star went on to say the entire family is mourning the death of Keough, who was the son of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and Lisa Marie's ex-husband Danny Keough, as well as the grandson of her own late ex-husband, rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son," she wrote.

"Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death," she continued, writing of Benjamin Keough's grieving sisters and his uncle, Navarone Garibaldi, 33, Priscilla Presley's son with her ex Marco Garibaldi.

"Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved," she added.

Priscilla Presley, center, stands with her grandchildren Riley and Benjamin Keough during a celebration of what would have been Elvis Presley's 75th birthday in January 2010 in Memphis. Lance Murphey / EPA / Shutterstock

Presley's statement comes just days after her granddaughter Riley Keough, 31, shared her own heartbreaking tribute to her late brother, calling him her "best friend."

"I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god," Keough wrote, in part, on Instagram. "I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

Shortly after her son's death, Lisa Marie Presley's spokesperson told TODAY that she was "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley."

"She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," the statement added.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.