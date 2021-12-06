Prince William on morning dance parties and the one song his kids agree on

Prince William’s children start their day with a dance party — and some sibling rivalry.

“Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played,” the Duke of Cambridge revealed in an episode of “Time to Walk” by Apple Fitness. “And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for music.”

But there’s one tune that Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, always agree on: Shakira’s 2010 hit “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa).” Their little brother, 3-year-old Prince Louis, is also a fan.

“There’s a lot of hip movements going along,” William shared. “There’s a lot of dressing up.”

Charlotte is especially fond of the 2010 FIFA World Cup theme song.

“Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything,” William said. “She goes completely crazy with Louis following her and trying to do that same thing.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George in Dec. 2020. Aaron Chown / Pool / Getty Images

William, who shares George, Charlotte and Louis with his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, noted, “It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, singing.”

On Sunday, Shakira, 44, sent a special message to Charlotte on Twitter.

"I'm so pleased you like my music Princess Charlotte!” she wrote.

William's late mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales, was a big fan of Tina Turner. During the episode, William recalled how she would belt out the Grammy winner's hits to help ease his and Prince Harry's back to school anxiety.

“One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I to this day still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s 'The Best,' because sitting in the back seat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment,” William explained. “My mother, she’d be driving along singing at the top of her voice.”

“We’d even get the policeman in the car: he’d occasionally be singing along as well,” he continued. “We’d be singing and listening to the music right the way up to the gates at school where they dropped you off.”

