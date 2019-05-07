Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 7, 2019, 3:36 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

It's only been one day since Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, welcomed the newest member of Britain's royal family to the world, and the well wishes have been pouring in ever since — including several from family members.

In fact, on Monday evening, Harry's brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, posted a brief message about their delight over the happy news on Instagram. But on Tuesday morning, while speaking to reporters, they had so much more to say about Harry, Meghan and their baby boy.

"We’re absolutely thrilled and looking forward to seeing them in the next few days, when things have quietened down a bit," Prince William explained. "I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!"

It's a topic both William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, know quite a bit about, as father and mother to Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

William even noted that he has "plenty of advice" for his little brother, and while Harry may have to wait a few days for some of it, the primary message the prince wanted to pass on was to simply "settle down" and enjoy life.

"I wish him all the best," the Duke of Cambridge said. "And I hope within the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in the family — and all the joys that come with that, as well."

As for Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, she was right by William's side as they attended Tuesday's launch of the King's Cut Regatta at the Cutty Sark in Greenwich, and she had a message to share, too.

"It's such a special time — obviously with Louis and Charlotte both having (just) had their birthdays — it's such a great time of year to have a baby," she said. "Spring is in the air!"

And she's just as excited as her husband is about the new royal arrival.

"As William said, we're looking forward to meeting him and finding out what his name's going to be," she said.

And she had one word of warning for the Harry and Meghan: "These next few weeks are always a bit daunting the first time 'round," but she added, "We wish them all the best."

The newest royal arrived at 5:26 a.m. Monday morning, weighing in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

