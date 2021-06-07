The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating the latest addition to the royal family: Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the second child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili,” Prince William and the former Kate Middleton wrote on their official Instagram account. “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

They also shared a picture of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle holding their 2-year-old son, Archie, from an earlier pregnancy photo shoot.

Baby Lili was born Friday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement. “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

They also revealed that their daughter’s unique name is a tribute to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, of course honors Harry’s late mother, the Princess of Wales.

Baby Lili’s name is somewhat similar to that of her cousin, Princess Charlotte, William and Kate’s second child. Charlotte’s full name, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, also honors both her great-grandmother and late grandmother.

Lili is Elizabeth’s 11th great-grandchild, and she is the fifth grandchild of Harry’s father, Prince Charles. She is also a cousin of the three children of William and Kate: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

Lili does not have a royal title, but she is still eighth in the line of succession to the British throne, falling behind her big brother, Archie, who is seventh in line, and her father, Harry, who is sixth.

