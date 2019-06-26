Prince William opened up about how he thinks he would feel if his children identify as gay, lesbian or otherwise part of the LGBTQ community.

Prince William shared his thoughts in a rare, candid chat during an official visit to the Albert Kennedy Trust, a British charity that supports LGBTQ children experiencing homelessness or living in unsafe environments.

The father of three said it would be fine with him if any of his children identify as LGBTQ, though he said he worries about the pressures and discrimination his children might face because of their roles as royalty in the public eye.

The prince opened up about the topic with youth and other members of the Albert Kennedy Trust. Getty Images

“I’ve only started thinking about it since I’ve had children, and so it is something I’m nervous about. Not because I’m worried about them being gay or anything,” he said. “It’s more about the fact that I’m worried about the pressures … that they’re going to face and how much harder their life could be.

“I wish we lived in a world where that was really normal and cool but particularly for my family and the position we are in, that’s the bit I’m nervous about,” he added. “I fully support whatever decision they make. But it does worry me from a parent point of view how many barriers, hateful words, persecution, all that discrimination that might come ... that’s the bit really troubles me a little bit.”

It’s unusual for members of the royal family to talk about such sensitive topics in public. That said, Prince William has been talking about more personal issues in recent months. In May, for example, he opened up about the pain of losing his mother, and started a conversation about childhood grief and mental health.

During his visit to the Albert Kennedy Trust, the prince said it’s everyone’s responsibility to help end discrimination against LGBTQ people, so that one day people can live openly without facing discrimination.

“That’s for all of us to try and help correct, and make sure that we put that in the past,” he said.