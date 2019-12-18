Prince Louis looks adorable as he arrives for Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace

With Christmas just around the corner, many parents are packing their kids into the car for visits to grandparents and other relatives — and that includes the royal family!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted arriving for a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace with their three young children in tow.

The duchess waved to onlookers as she drove Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte to the lunch. Aaron Chown / Getty Images

Prince William traveled to the lunch with Prince George, 6, next to him in the front seat while the former Kate Middleton drove a separate car with Princess Charlotte, 4, and 19-month-old Prince Louis in the back seat.

The Duke of Cambridge drove with his oldest son, Prince George. Aaron Chown / Getty Images

Prince Louis hasn’t been seen out and about in a few months, so it was exciting to catch a glimpse of the young royal in transit. He sported a cute holiday sweater layered over a white shirt with a bib collar.

Prince Louis looked adorable as he arrived at Buckingham Palace. Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

Several other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Princess Beatrice, were also spotted arriving at the festive lunch, which Queen Elizabeth hosts annually at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not attend with baby Archie as they are taking a break from royal duties over the holidays.

Prince Louis in the backseat with Princess Charlotte and Prince George. as the trio leaves the queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. Dominic Lipinski / PA Images via Getty Images

The adorable Prince Louis is growing up so quickly (it seems like his christening was just yesterday!) and he recently began talking, his mother revealed during a recent BBC Christmas special hosted by celebrity chef Mary Berry.

"One of Louis' first words was 'Mary,' because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf," the duchess revealed during the special, “A Berry Royal Christmas.”

"And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry' ... so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today."

A very merry Christmas to Prince Louis and the rest of the royal family!