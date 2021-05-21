Prince Harry revealed that his 2-year-old son, Archie, is already learning about his “Grandma Diana.”

“I’ve got a photo up in his nursery, and one of the first words that he said, apart from ‘Mama’ and ‘Papa,’ was then ‘Grandma.’ Grandma Diana,” the prince said. “It’s the sweetest thing, but at the same time it makes me really sad, because she should be here.”

Harry shared this touching anecdote in “The Me You Can’t See,” his new Apple TV+ documentary series about mental health, which he co-produced with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry, 36, also said he has no doubt his mom would be “incredibly proud” of him today.

“I’m living the life that she wanted to live for herself, living the life that she wanted us to be able to live,” he said. “So not only do I know that she’s incredibly proud of me, but that she’s helped me get here. And I’ve never felt her presence more as I have done over the past year.”

Archie turned 2 earlier this month, and the couple is expecting their second child this summer. Samir Hussein / WireImage

He added that he wishes his late mother could have met his wife, the former Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie, who just turned 2.

Harry made headlines this week with his response to an investigation surrounding Princess Diana’s famous 1995 BBC interview, in which she discussed the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles and claimed that the royal family saw her as “a threat of some kind.”

The recent investigation found that journalist Martin Bashir lied to the princess in order to land his sit-down interview with her, allegedly forging documents that made Diana believe that royal employees were spying on her.

Both Harry and Prince William issued statements condemning the “unethical” tactics that Bashir used to gain access to their mother for an interview.

“The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life,” Harry said. “To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth. Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these — and even worse — are still widespread today. Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication.”

Prince William echoed this sentiment in a video statement shared on the official Kensington Palace Twitter account.

“What saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived,” he said.