May 9, 2019, 1:11 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Just hours after introducing his son to the world and days after the child's birth, Prince Harry headed off to work to promote something else close to his heart.

The Duke of Sussex traveled Thursday to the Netherlands to launch the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games, the international sporting event he founded for military members wounded in action.

Harry takes a bike ride through The Hague. Getty Images

But the prince literally held his son close to his heart: He went for a bike ride wearing a jacket that noted he was an Invictus Games Daddy — and highlighting specific letters to read "I am Daddy" over his heart.

In case it wasn't clear before, Harry's a daddy! Getty Images

Harry originally planned to travel to the country earlier in the week but ended up condensing the visit to a single day because of the Monday birth of his first child.

On Wednesday, the prince and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, formally introduced their son to the public. They showed off the baby to cameras before introducing him to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and then revealing the child's name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The proud parents introducing Archie to the world inside Windsor Castle on Wednesday! Getty Images

Then, as the world savored its first peek at the new baby, Harry tore himself away from his family and returned to work.

But the Invictus Games could easily be considered Harry's other child. The prince, a British Army veteran who completed two tours in Afghanistan, founded the Paralympic-style sporting event in 2014 with London hosting the inaugural competition.

It was the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto that Harry made his first public appearance with the former Meghan Markle, who lived in the city while acting in the legal cable drama, "Suits."

The couple, who got married last May, then headed to Australia as part of a 16-day tour in October just after announcing they were expecting their first child. Part of their visit included the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in Sydney.

While in the Netherlands and before his bike ride through The Hague, Harry took in a basketball game and met with potential Invictus competitors and their families.

Prince Harry speaks with participants after watching a basketball game in The Hague, during his visit ahead of the 2020 Invictus Games. Getty Images

He also met with his royal counterparts. Princess Margriet of the Netherlands welcomed him to the nation with a special baby gift — a newborn-sized onesie featuring "The Invictus Games" logo. Harry held up the item for the crowd before holding it to his chest.

Harry reacts to a baby gift he received from Princess Margriet of the Netherlands. Reuters

Earlier in the day, the prince received congratulatory wishes from well-wishers as well as another baby gift, a soft toy from the child of a former Invictus Games player hoping to earn a spot in the 2020 competition.