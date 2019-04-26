Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 26, 2019, 1:35 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Anxious royal baby fans are riding an emotional roller coaster with every Instagram post by the official account of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex.

A post by the @sussexroyal account on Friday had everyone who has been waiting for an alert on the birth of the couple's first child scurrying to check their phone only to see sweet photos of Harry and the former Meghan Markle with adorable children from around the world who are not their own.

The tension is hilariously real for fans waiting for news of "Baby Sussex."

"I think it's time I turn my notification off, I can't take the mini 'heart attack' any more,'' one commenter wrote.

"You know you’re making us jump every time you post!!" another wrote.

"Please, my heart can’t take anymore,'' one fan remarked.

"Great post but nearly gave me heart failure as my alert's on for baby news,'' another fan wrote.

Royal baby watchers had already been on high alert that the baby's birth was imminent after an Instagram post on April 15 that thanked supporters for their donations to organizations around the world "on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex)."

The couple has previously made it clear that they will be keeping the details of the birth private. They also may return to an old royal tradition and have a home birth instead of in a hospital.

That means there will not be a planned photo in front of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital like those of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who showed off their children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 1, to photographers shortly after the royal babies were born.

Given that Harry and Meghan have become enthusiastic users of Instagram since launching their account earlier this month, it makes sense that royal baby watchers believe the first glimpse of the newest royal may come on the platform.

All fans can do now is wait. And possibly turn off their alerts for their own sanity and the safety of others.

"I'm dying here!" one commenter wrote. "I just pushed a child out of my way to see if this was baby news."