Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 5, 2019, 8:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Alyssa Newcomb

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's baby hasn't been born yet, but the royal child is already spreading a lot of good cheer.

A grassroots campaign called #GlobalSussexBabyShower has inspired fans of the duke and duchess to make donations to charities around the world.

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle were so moved by the generosity of well-wishers that they posted sweet photos and a note of gratitude on their new Instagram account, @sussexroyal, on Friday to thank everyone who donated.

"The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love," the note said.

The couple also asked that anyone who wants to send them a baby gift instead donate to one of their favorite charities. Harry and Meghan shared a list of organizations that focus on helping children.

The Lunchbox Fund helps feed school children in South Africa who do not have access to government meal assistance. The couple also suggested fans donate to WellChild, a U.K.-based charity helping sick children.

Two charities that help connect parents in need with necessities also made the list. Little Village HQ provides clothes and toys to families in the U.K., while Baby2Baby distributes essentials to children in the United States.

The world can't wait to meet the royal baby, who is expected to make his or her big debut in just a matter of weeks. The happy parents-to-be announced they were expecting last October, just as they began a trip to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. There has been plenty of speculation about whether the duchess is carrying a boy or a girl, but no official word.

Friday's Instagram message was the fifth post on Harry and Meghan's page since it made its debut earlier this week. On Thursday, the account shared a never-before-seen pic of their 2017 trip to Botswana. (You'll need to scroll through the slideshow to see it.)

The account currently has 4 million followers. With each post, that number is sure to grow!