Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are making their first public appearance (on video!) since the couple announced they were expecting baby No. 2.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance Monday at the virtual Spotify Stream On event, where they shared details about their new production company, Archewell Audio, which creates podcasts for Spotify.

In the video, the couple pop up around the 50:48-minute mark, when the former Meghan Markle tells viewers, "We're using podcasting to drive powerful conversations —"

"That inspire, challenge and educate," Harry continues.

Sitting together on a sofa, the couple explains one of Archewell Audio's goals. "We created Archewell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren't being heard and hear people's stories," says Meghan.

Adds Harry, "And the biggest part of this is to create this community of where you can share, that will encourage everybody else to then share their own vulnerabilities within that safe space."

The couple's brief appearance comes a little more than a week after they announced on Valentine's Day that their son, Archie, who turns 2 in May, was about to become a big brother.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.

The happy news came almost 37 years to the exact day when Harry's mom, the late Princess Diana, and his father, Prince Charles, announced they were expecting Harry, who is also a second child. The couple did not share a due date nor did they reveal if they know the sex of the baby.

Misan Harriman

A stunning black-and-white photo of the expectant parents was released to coincide with their announcement. The photo, shot by photographer Misan Harriman, finds the couple lounging outside, where Meghan rests her head in Harry's lap while cradling her baby bump.

Today, the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION! pic.twitter.com/rFtxzvtFRo — Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support (@GenesisShelter) February 22, 2021

Since settling down in California in August, the couple has kept a low profile while still working on charitable causes and launching Archewell.

The couple recently that designated a charitable donation be made to Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support, a nonprofit organization in Dallas that provides shelter and services to women and children who have experienced domestic violence.

The shelter and others like it were negatively affected by last week's severe winter storm that left millions of people without power amid freezing temperatures.

“In spite of the devastating winter storms here in Texas, our hearts have been warmed by the support and generosity of people from all 50 states and five foreign countries. Today, we were notified that through the actions of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan will make a donation to help us get back on our feet," Jan Langbein, the organization's CEO, announced in a statement.

She added, "Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone."