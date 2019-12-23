Prince Harry and Meghan Markle family Christmas card revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are wishing everyone a happy holiday with a festive Christmas card revealed on Monday.

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust Twitter account shared the sweet picture Monday night.

"Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!" the tweet read.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

In the environmentally-friendly e-card, Baby Archie is closest to the camera, with his adoring parents sitting behind him under the Christmas tree. They are vacationing in Canada for the holidays with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, instead of spending Christmas at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth II as they have the past two years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the president and vice president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which connects young people and encourages them to be leaders in their community, according to its website.

They're not the only royals to release a Christmas card. Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's holiday card was leaked.

The sporty family photo shows William sitting on a motorcycle while holding Prince Louis, 1, alongside the former Kate Middleton and the couple's two older children, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4.

The card is signed "Catherine" and features a short message saying, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

This has been a busy year for the duke and duchess, as they celebrate Archie's first Christmas. He was born in London on May 6, and even traveled with his mom and dad to Africa earlier this year!

Happy holidays to the entire House of Windsor!