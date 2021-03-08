Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie featured in new family photo

One day after Oprah Winfrey's historic interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — during which the couple revealed they are expecting a girl — photographer Misan Harriman on Monday shared a new photo of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle in honor of International Women's Day.

This new photo of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle with son Archie was released Monday. Misan Harriman / The Duke and Duchess of Sussex via Getty Images

Harriman wrote, "What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club."

The black-and-white picture features Harry and Meghan standing close together, barefoot on the grass near a spreading tree, with their son, Archie, 1, resting his head on her shoulder. Both Archie and Harry's faces are hidden, but Meghan is smiling and glowing.

The picture appears to have been taken in the same location as a photo released in February when the couple announced they were expecting their second child, though that one did not feature Archie and Meghan wore a different dress. That photo was also taken by Harriman.

The picture comes on the heels of the Winfrey interview, which aired Sunday night and drew over 17 million viewers. During that discussion, the couple revealed the sex of their next child and indicated they would be "done" after having two children.

When Harry found out he'd soon be a father to a little girl, he said it was "amazing."

"To have any child, any one or any two, would be amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for?" he continued. "Now we've got our family. We've got the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."