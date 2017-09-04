Prince Harry had the perfect response to Duchess Kate's pregnancy news

share tweet pin email

News broke this morning that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child, and Prince Harry didn't waste any time showing how excited he is about the announcement.

Prince Harry on the prospect of becoming an uncle again. pic.twitter.com/A4YOY8jYRl — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) September 4, 2017

"Fantastic, great, very, very happy for them," the 32-year-old Prince Harry replied in a short video tweeted by The Daily Express' royal correspondent as he headed into a meeting in Manchester, U.K.

We particularly love the firm, royal thumbs-up the prince gives!

Corbis via Getty Images Uncle Harry with the gang: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte and Prince William, at the Queen's 90th birthday in London in 2016.

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton (known formally as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) announced in a statement Monday that a third baby will be joining Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. The duchess suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme type of morning sickness, and she will be taking it easy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

A reporter asked Harry Monday morning how his sister-in-law was doing, and he replied, "I haven't seen her for a while, but I think she's OK."

We sense the family will be hanging out together again soon, though!

