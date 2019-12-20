Prince Harry delivers special message as Santa to kids who have lost a parent

Ho-ho-ho! It's the Duke of Sussex — dressed as Santa Claus.

Prince Harry put on Santa's red uniform, hat and beard to deliver a special Christmas video message for the children attending a Christmas party thrown by Scotty's Little Soldiers. The British charity works with bereaved children who lost parents serving in the British Forces.

Harry opened the video with a hearty "ho-ho-ho" before sharing a sweet one-minute message with the kids. While Harry wasn't at their party earlier this month, which took place on a boat on the River Thames in London, the video message was played, much to the delight of the children.

Prince Harry dressed as Santa to deliver a sweet video message to a children's charity. scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk

"I know how incredibly strong you are. Yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know that every single one of you, by helping each other out, you will have an amazing future ahead of you and you're going to have a fantastic Christmas as well," he said. "Your parents, they will never be forgotten and you will never be forgotten."

He also encouraged the kids to have a jolly good time.

"I hear there is 190 of you there this year so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible!" he said.

While there was no mistaking who was hiding behind that beard, Harry ended the message by pulling down the beard to reveal his face. He smiled, wished everyone a "fantastic Christmas and happy New Year," and flashed two thumbs up.

It is certainly set to be an extra memorable Christmas for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie, since it will be their first one as a family of three. The Sussexes are skipping the royal tradition of joining Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham and are instead opting for a private celebration with the former Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland.

A Buckingham Palace statement obtained by the Daily Mail on Friday read in part, "As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada. ... They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."