The kids are here! See Will and Kate's children arrive by carriage at Trooping the Color parade

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in London to celebrate their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is ‘undeniably a moment in history’

June 2, 202201:06
By Bryanna Cappadona
By Bryanna Cappadona

The Cambridge children have made their debut!

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrived Thursday morning to the Trooping the Color parade, the big public event in London that's kicking off four days of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee marking her 70 years on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022 - Trooping The Colour
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations Thursday.Karwai Tang / WireImage

The children of Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, rode by a horse-drawn carriage in the parade's procession alongside their mother and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and wife of their grandfather Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth is expected to travel in the parade's procession Thursday morning as well, riding along the route from Buckingham Palace to Horses Guard Palace. However, two of the queen's children, Charles and Princess Anne, and her grandson William will take the royal salute in her stead.

Image: BRITAIN-ROYALS-QUEEN-JUBILEE
Prince George with his mother, Kate Middleton, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in a horse-drawn carriage the Trooping the Color parade.Ben Stansall / AFP - Getty Images

Image: Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022 - Trooping The Colour
The Cambridge children have arrived!Ian Vogler / Getty Images
