Prince George, Princess Charlotte have the most fun during the palace flypast

Thousands of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace this week to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force, which included a military parade and a flypast over the palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watched from the palace balcony, joined by other members of the royal family — but the littlest royals may have had the most fun of all!

WENN So cute!

Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, were spotted watching the parade and flypast from a window of Buckingham Palace, and they couldn’t have been cuter.

George looked on with apparent amazement while little Charlotte playfully stuck her tongue out at the crowd.

The children’s nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, also watched, along with Duchess Kate’s private secretary, Catherine Quinn.

This isn't the first time the little prince and princess have made a sweet appearance at the palace window. They were adorable as they watched the annual Trooping the Colour parade last summer (they've grown so much since then!).

Getty Images The little royals peeked out a window of Buckingham Palace during the annual Trooping the Colour Parade in June 2017.

Prince George also had a ball at the Trooping the Colour parade back in 2015, just after Charlotte was born.

Getty Images Prince George excitedly watched the Trooping the Colour ceremony from a window in Buckingham Palace in 2015.

But they clearly steal the show whether they're inside or outside! Just last month, they appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony, joined by their older cousin, Savannah Phillips, and got into some silly antics, to the delight of royal watchers everywhere.

Samir Hussein / WireImage George and Charlotte were joined by their cousin Savannah Phillips on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018.

These candid shots of the young royals couldn't be more adorable!