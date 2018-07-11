Prince George, Princess Charlotte have the most fun during the palace flypast

Thousands of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace this week to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force, which included a military parade and a flypast over the palace.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watched from the palace balcony, joined by other members of the royal family — but the littlest royals may have had the most fun of all!
Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, were spotted watching the parade and flypast from a window of Buckingham Palace, and they couldn’t have been cuter.
George looked on with apparent amazement while little Charlotte playfully stuck her tongue out at the crowd.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Ireland on first overseas tripPlay Video - 2:26
The children’s nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, also watched, along with Duchess Kate’s private secretary, Catherine Quinn.
This isn't the first time the little prince and princess have made a sweet appearance at the palace window. They were adorable as they watched the annual Trooping the Colour parade last summer (they've grown so much since then!).
Prince George also had a ball at the Trooping the Colour parade back in 2015, just after Charlotte was born.
But they clearly steal the show whether they're inside or outside! Just last month, they appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony, joined by their older cousin, Savannah Phillips, and got into some silly antics, to the delight of royal watchers everywhere.
These candid shots of the young royals couldn't be more adorable!