Prince George and Princess Charlotte to be home-schooled amid coronavirus pandemic

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the two oldest children of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are going to be home-schooled.

All of the students at their private school, Thomas’s Battersea in London, will be continuing their studies at home as the coronavirus pandemic drastically changes the way people across the world conduct their daily lives.

"Due to the increasing number of children and staff absent from school because of the coronavirus pandemic, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March," a spokesperson for Thomas’s London Day Schools told NBC News in a statement.

“From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system,” the statement continued. “This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school.”

The statement added, "In cases where families are not in a position to keep their children at home (those who are ‘front line staff’ in the medical profession, for example), the school will remain physically open until the last day of term, Thursday, 26th March. We appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our pupils during these challenging times."

Charlotte, 4, joined George, 6, as a student at the school last September.