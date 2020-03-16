President Trump shares conversation he had with 13-year-old son about coronavirus

Parents around the United States are having discussions with their children about the coronavirus, and that includes President Donald Trump.

During an update Monday afternoon, Trump responded to a reporter's question about whether he has talked about the COVID-19 outbreak with his family. Trump replied that he'd spoken about it with his 13-year-old son, Barron.

"I've spoken actually with my son," Trump said. "He says, 'How bad is this?' It's bad. It's bad. But we're going to be hopefully a best-case, not a worst-case."

Trump announced tougher guidelines Monday to help slow the spread of the virus, including advising all Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people. The new guidance also comes as several states are closing bars and gyms and only allowing restaurants to fulfill takeout and delivery orders.

Schools have also closed around the United States to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, parents are being asked to help their kids learn from home during the crisis.