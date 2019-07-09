Shay Mitchell is following in Jessica Simpson's very swollen footsteps.

The former "Pretty Little Liar" star, 32, who's expecting her first child with boyfriend Matte Babel, 38, is learning fast that the journey to motherhood comes with a few puffy surprises.

Pregnant "Pretty Little Lies" alum Shay Mitchell shared a video of her swollen feet on Instagram. Shaymitchell/Instagram

The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a video of her feet, which were hugely swollen and covered with indention marks from her shoes.

"Either Alana tied up my shoes too tight or I've just become a member of the swollen foot crew," she joked. "Oh my gosh."

Mitchell's video calls to mind a similar pic Simpson shared with her fans in January.

In the photo, the singer and actress, who was then pregnant with her third child, daughter Birdie Mae, showed off her swollen feet and ankles while begging for helpful tips.

While both stars' puffy feet may look unsightly, they pose no real health risks.

The American Pregnancy Association notes that approximately 25 percent of the weight women gain during their pregnancies is due the extra fluids their bodies retain. And according to the Mayo Clinic, the resulting swelling, called edema, usually goes away on its own after the baby is born.

Mitchell, who suffered a miscarriage in 2018, announced she and Babel were expecting again in June when she shared a glamorous topless photo that showed off her baby bump.

"Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?" she joked in the caption.

The couple, who are expecting a little girl, also opened up about the pregnancy in an emotional YouTube video.

"We’re beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family," Mitchell told fans in the video, adding, "I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past 6 months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride."