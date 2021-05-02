Shawn Johnson opened up about a recent moment when she was overcome with emotion and "mom guilt" after she dropped her daughter off at Sunday school.

The former Olympian, 29, is a mother to daughter Drew, 18 months, and is pregnant with a son, who is due this summer.

"Mom confessional.... I spent half of church crying in my chair because Drew was sad going into Sunday School this morning. It’s probably just pregnancy hormones but the amount of mom guilt I felt killed my soul," Johnson wrote in a raw Instagram post alongside a photo of her husband, football player Andrew East, and their smiling daughter.

Even when Johnson received a text "2 minutes later" letting her know that Drew was happy and playing, she still continued to cry.

"It’s sometimes so hard to handle all of the love my heart feels for this little human and I never want to make the wrong decision for her," Johnson wrote. "Andrew quietly held my hand as I pulled myself back into the reality that she is ok and this is normal. But dang... my heart heart."

Many people commented that they knew exactly the feeling Johnson described and added some reassuring words of wisdom for the new mom.

"As a teacher I can tell you that kids will cry until their parent leaves, and then the crying stops and they are ready to have fun. This is perfectly normal," one person wrote.

"Same experience this morning! The fact you care about 'silly decisions' means you’re a good mama," another mother added.

Shawn Johnson on April 24, 2019. Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Johnson frequently shares updates about her life on her YouTube channel and Instagram. In February, she announced she tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant.

“I do still consider myself a very lucky one,” she said in a video in her Instagram story at the time. “I think I have it pretty mild.”

Thankfully, Johnson made a quick recovery. In March, she shared a video of her clever gender reveal party where her guests sprayed the expecting parents with blue paint to announce they're having a boy.

"I was so shocked because in the back of my head I kept saying a boy because everything was different, but I truly thought we were going to have a girl," Johnson said in the video. "I even had dreams we were going to have three girls and have a girl family."