Pregnant Sadie Robertson reveals she got 'very sick' from COVID-19

Sadie Robertson has revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus while pregnant.

The former "Ducky Dynasty" star, 23, shared a candid Instagram post on Monday about being hospitalized with COVID-19 while she's expecting her first child with husband Christian Huff.

"Life update: I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick," Robertson wrote alongside a photo of her in a hospital bed.

"I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one!" she continued.

The Louisiana native went on to say that she was on her way to a full recovery and let fans know that "baby Huff" was healthy.

"Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well. I’m no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and i have just about fully recovered. I’ve learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways," she wrote.

Robertson credited her "dependency on Jesus" for helping her during "the hardest moment of this sickness." She also expressed concern for others who are suffering with COVID-19.

"My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid," she wrote, adding that she would be chatting with her mom, Korie Robertson, and her sister, Bella Robertson, who both battled the virus, on Wednesday's episode of her "WHOA That’s Good" podcast.

Robertson, who tied the knot with Huff in November 2019, revealed the couple was expecting on Instagram earlier this month.

"SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!" she wrote next to a photo of the pair posing with sonogram images of their baby on the way.

"We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world!" she added. "Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life."

