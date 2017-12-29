This pregnant news anchor's water broke on-air – and she handled it like a pro

share tweet pin email

New York television anchor Natalie Pasquarella is used to news breaking while she's on the air. Now she can add her most personal story yet to her list: going into labor.

Pasquarella let out a giggle while she and her NBC News 4 colleagues wrapped up a segment toward the end of Tuesday’s 11 p.m. broadcast about Twitter testing out the expansion of its 140 character limit.

“That little giggle, that laugh, was the moment when Natalie’s water broke, live on this set, live on-air,” her co-anchor announced the following night.

Pasquarella waited to finish the newscast before telling people she had just gone into labor. The show’s executive producer and others at her 30 Rockefeller Plaza office then helped get Pasquarella to the hospital, where she met up with her husband, Jamin Pastore.

A little more than 13 hours later, the couple welcomed a 5-pound, 6-ounce son, Jamin James.

“A beautiful blessing decided to make his entrance early! Thankful for all of the well wishes. Our hearts are full!” Pasquarella wrote in two photos she posted on Instagram.

Congratulations on the new addition!

