Katie Lee reveals sex of her baby — months earlier than she planned to

Come September, chef Katie Lee will have another mouth to feed — and it'll belong to her baby girl!

Over the weekend, the cookbook author and TODAY contributor, 38, revealed on Instagram the sex of the baby she's expecting with husband Ryan Biegel. In the exciting announcement, she also shared that she'd changed her pregnancy plans due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"Our original plan was to wait and be surprised at birth, but we decided at a time like this, some good news for us to be excited about right now outweighed a surprise in September," Lee wrote. "I am so beyond appreciative to all of you who have sent me kind messages and well wishes both since I got pregnant and since I shared with you about my fertility struggles last year."

She continued: "They say it takes a village to raise a child, but for some of us, it takes a village to have a child. Each and every one of you who sent me a positive message raised my spirits. Thank you for all of the love as we grow our family."

The Food Network star first revealed that she was expecting in late February. Alongside a sweet bump photo of herself eating pasta, she wrote on Instagram, "Eating for two ... Baby Biegel is on the way!”

The news was especially exciting because she'd previously opened up to fans and followers about her difficulty getting pregnant.

“When Ryan and I got married, our plan was to start a family right away. I couldn’t wait to get pregnant! I naively thought it would be easy,” she wrote on Instagram in April last year. “I’m a healthy woman, I eat a balanced diet, exercise, I don’t smoke. Ryan is the same. But reproductive health is an entirely different ballgame."

She added that she had to have surgery, which led to an infection, and then she came down with shingles.

“My doctor advised us to try iVF," she recalled. "We just finished the intense process only to get zero healthy embryos. Not only is iVF physically exhausting, the emotional toll is unparalleled. We were filled with hope and excitement only to be crushed.”

Thankfully, the couple is getting their happy ending.