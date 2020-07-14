Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger talks surviving quarantine with Chris Pratt

Like most of the country, Katherine Schwarzenegger is spending a lot more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, the star, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt, is using the time to get ready for the baby. And that includes learning a few new skills in the kitchen.

"Since quarantine, I have definitely been trying to make it a goal of mine to get more comfortable in the kitchen," Schwarzenegger told TODAY. "I've always loved baking. So, it seems like a great time to learn more in the cooking area."

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are expecting their first baby this year. Rich Polk / Getty Images for Disney

Schwarzenegger also noted that she's trying to get organized ahead of the baby arriving.

"I don't know what I really expected (during pregnancy). But, it's definitely an interesting time to be pregnant," she said. "I have been pleasantly surprised by my desire to get organized, which is what I've been doing. It's been a really fun project to get my home organized and learn to meal plan throughout the week."

The podcast host even hosted a virtual "few ingredients, many dishes" cooking class on Instagram on July 9 using Rubbermaid's Brilliance storage containers as part of her paid partnership with the brand.

Though Schwarzenegger might be getting used to the kitchen, the New York Times bestselling author said Pratt is the best amateur chef. "He's amazing in the kitchen," she said. "I'm the baker, and he does everything else. (Chris) has so many signature dishes, which is a good problem to have. He's very experienced in all areas when it comes to cooking. So I'm very, very, very lucky to be able to have that."

And while the 30-year-old revealed she hasn't had any pregnancy cravings besides fruit, she acknowledged how her husband was pampering her. "(Chris) has been amazing since we've been in quarantine, especially cooking everything," said Schwarzenegger. "It's really helpful at the top of the week that he can make a grocery list, get everything, meal prep, and save everything to have access to throughout the week. And I've been craving having easy access to things."

The couple has been relatively quiet about the pregnancy after news broke in April that she was expecting. But her parents have been a bit more vocal about their excitement.

"I was just thinking about the gene pool. I mean, think about this for a second," dad Arnold Schwarzenegger told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" in May.

"It is part Kennedy and part, you know, the sweet gene pool things you can do, the Kennedy, the Schwarzenegger, and Pratt. I mean, we can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis. We can go and kill predators with our bare hands, and we go and training the dinosaurs," he went on. "That is a lot of the power here."

Schwarzenegger and Pratt, 41, married in 2019. This is Pratt's second child. He shares 7-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.