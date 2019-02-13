Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 13, 2019, 8:39 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

No one could ever accuse Jessica Simpson of not being able to laugh at herself.

The pregnant "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer took to Instagram Tuesday with a hilarious warning to other expectant moms about the perils of getting too comfortable while sitting on the toilet.

"Warning ... Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant," Simpson, 38, captioned a photo of herself holding a now-broken toilet seat.

Simpson's candid reveal cracked up her fans, who thanked the singer for "keeping it real."

"You are so funny, keep up the humor!!!!" one fan told Simpson in the comments.

"This wins today," wrote another.

Many of Simpson's followers are moms themselves and could relate all too well to Simpson's pregnancy frustrations.

"Aw poor girl she's reached the 'I'm over it' stage of pregnancy," one wrote.

"I feel her pain/discomfort!," added another.

In fact, some of the moms shared that they'd also broken a toilet seat (or two) while pregnant.

"Been there, done that," wrote one mom, who added a laughing emoji.

"Preach. I broke a seat during each pregnancy," chimed in another.

The photo was just the latest candid pregnancy pic from Simpson, who announced in September that she and hubby Eric Johnson were expecting another little girl.

The couple are already mom and dad to daughter Maxwell, 6, and son Ace, 5.

Earlier on Tuesday, the mom-to-be shared a different photo of herself relaxing in a cozy new sleep recliner. In the caption, she revealed that she purchased the chair because "severe pregnancy acid reflux" was making it tough for her to sleep in bed.

Last month, the singer shared a snap of her severely swollen foot, and asked fans for "remedies" to help ease her fluid retention — a common condition in pregnant women, especially those in their final trimester.

Some recommended she soak her feet in Epsom salt, while others suggested reducing the sodium in her diet. Many fans told the singer to keep her feet elevated, while still more shared the always-sound advice to check in with her doctor to make sure all is well.

But one fan had the best advice. "Deliver that baby," she told the singer.

Something tells us Jessica is counting down the minutes!