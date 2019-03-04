Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 4, 2019, 4:29 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Being pregnant is enough of a challenge without having to be sick on top of it.

Fortunately, Jessica Simpson is rallying. The singer-actress-designer, who announced her pregnancy last September, posted on Instagram Sunday, revealing that she'd been in the hospital with bronchitis but had returned home.

And her baby, a girl she's named Birdie, is "doing amazing."

"After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I'm finally home!" Simpson, 38, wrote. "Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing! I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile. Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this. OUCH."

Simpson is "counting down the days" until she meets Birdie. Getty Images

Birdie will be Simpson's third child; she also has Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 5, with husband Eric Johnson.

Simpson has been sharing her difficult pregnancy on Instagram, explaining how she's dealing with swollen feet and acid reflux. She even posted a picture showing how she broke her toilet seat, and asked fans for help and suggestions with her ailments.

We're glad Mama and her baby are doing well and on the mend.