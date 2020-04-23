Pregnant Jamie Otis shares emotional video after coronavirus test

Pregnant reality star Jamie Otis is feeling emotional after undergoing a coronavirus test.

The "Married at First Sight" alum, who's expecting her second child with husband Doug Hehner, shared a tearful selfie video Wednesday on Instagram, explaining that her doctor advised her to be tested for COVID-19 now that she's full term.

"I feel really ridiculous crying. I'm crying, like, all the time these days. I feel so silly," Otis, 33, tells viewers as she wipes away tears.

In the clip, Otis, who's a registered nurse, sits in her car outside the medical facility where she underwent the test. A protective mask is tied around her neck.

"I don't know why, I'm genuinely just so nervous," she reveals, adding, "I think I'm fine. But then I'm like, 'Am I fine? I don't know if I'm fine.' Just the swab, I mean, that hurt really bad going up. So then I was like, 'Good God, if I can't handle the swab going up my nose, how am I going to have an unmedicated childbirth?'"

"I think I'm just a little overwhelmed and I feel so annoyed at myself for being such a wimp about this," added Otis, who announced in September 2019 that she and Hehner were expecting again after suffering multiple miscarriages.

The former "Bachelor" contestant went on to say she believed her jitters were beginning to annoy her husband and their 2-year-old daughter, Henley Grace. "I don't know how to reset my brain so I can just chill the eff out," she shared.

In her caption, Otis said she'd planned to share a new photo of her baby bump this week to celebrate the fact she was full term. "(B)ut honestly, right now I’m in such an emotional rut & smiling for a cutesy pic is the last thing on my mind," she wrote.

Otis went on to say she was "embarrassed" to be so overwhelmed, considering that she was fortunate enough to "have a HEALTHY rainbow baby who is FULL TERM!" Although, she added, "I've beenbeen holding my breath this whole pregnancy."

"I am the LUCKY one who gets to stay home and quarantine while others have to go out and risk their lives to help those who are sick," she wrote, expressing her gratitude for the medical workers on the frontlines on the pandemic.

Otis also told other pregnant moms who may be feeling "psycho" because of the pandemic that they weren't alone. "I’m here for you if you need to vent! ... We will ALL get through this! One step at a time!" she wrote.

The reality star and her husband came under fire in March for vacationing in Florida during the coronavirus outbreak. Otis apologized to fans in a candid Instagram post, writing, "I'm a registered nurse and I should know better. I’m ashamed of myself."