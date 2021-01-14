Pregnant influencer Emily Mitchell's cause of death revealed by family

Earlier this month, the parent blogging community was shocked to learn that Emily Mitchell, a popular influencer and mommy blogger, died unexpectedly. She was 36 years old and approximently 16 weeks pregnant with her fifth child, who also died. She intended to name him Joey.

According to an update on a fundraising page for her family, her cause of death was a pulmonary embolism.

"Thank you also for respecting our privacy as we adjust to life without Mom," the update, made on Tuesday, Jan. 12, reads. "A few days ago we learned from the state Medical Examiners Office that the official cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. Although it is challenging to wrap our heads around how this could have happened, we know all first responders and medical personnel did everything they could to help, and therefore we are certain that it was simply her time; the Lord was calling her home."

What is a pulmonary embolism?

According to the Mayo Clinic, a pulmonary embolism is a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in your lungs. In most cases, the life-threatening condition is caused by blood clots that travel to the lungs from deep veins in the legs.

Mitchell blogged about raising four young children and home schooling them on her site, The Hidden Way. She also posted regular updates on Instagram, where she amassed more than 100,000 followers. (Since her passing, the follower count has grown even more, clocking in at almost 175,000.)

Mitchell is survived her husband, Joseph Mitchell, and their four children: Finn, Isla, Eden and Luna.

"The children and I are so thankful for the outpouring of love and support in the wake of the sudden passing on of our beloved Emily and baby Joey," the update said. "Words can’t describe how meaningful your words, gestures, expressions, and encouragement have been to us."

The family pledged to continue Mitchell's commitment to homeschooling "in the same spirit and vision that Emily was so passionate about." The family also promised to inform their followers on what they are up to in the future.

The update also read, "We miss Mom so much but we also have peace and joy as believers, knowing that she is truly in a better place in the presence of her Savior, having trusted Jesus at an early age."