Pregnant singer Halsey is honoring motherhood with her new album cover.

In the powerful image, Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, poses on a golden throne with a baby on their lap and one breast exposed. The photo was inspired by Madonna and Child renaissance art.

Halsey explained that her fourth album titled, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” explores “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.” It will be released on August 27.

“This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired,” Halsey wrote in an Instagram on Wednesday. “We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”

That same day, Halsey released a silent video of herself at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art admiring Italian painter Duccio di Buoninsegna, “Madonna and Child.” The iconic 14th century piece depicts a Virgin holding the Christ child in her arms.

Halsey announced on Instagram in January that they are pregnant. She tagged screenwriter Alev Aydin over her stomach in the first picture.

“Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” Aydin wrote in the comments.

“I love you!!!! And I love this mini human being already!” Halsey replied.

Halsey, who struggles with endometriosis, previously experienced multiple miscarriages. Endometriosis occurs when uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus and forms cysts. Women with the condition often experience pain, nausea and infertility.

During a 2018 appearance on “The Doctors,” Halsey revealed they had surgery to treat the condition. They also said they were freezing their eggs.

In the liner notes for her 2020 album "Manic," Halsey noted that the track "More" had special meaning in connection with her desire to start a family.

"I've been really open about my struggles with reproductive health, about wanting to freeze my eggs and having endometriosis and things like that," she wrote. "For a long time, I didn't think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it's very, very important to me."

