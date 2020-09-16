Gigi Hadid shows off baby bump in silly photo alongside little sister Bella

Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together, and no one may be more excited than Hadid’s own sister, Bella.

On Tuesday, Bella Hadid, 23, posted a photo from this past June that shows her pregnant big sister holding her growing belly, while little sis, standing next to her in a field, lifts her shirt to show her own flat stomach.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“june 11, 2020 ...two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying,” she captioned the picture.

Gigi, 25, revealed she and Malik, 27, were expecting back in April. Since then, she has given fans a few glimpses of her growing belly, though she has mostly remained quiet about the pregnancy. During an Instagram Live video in July, when she revealed her baby bump for the first time, she said there was a good reason for her choice.

“I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more,” she said. “But I’m pregnant through a pandemic. Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That’s the reason that I’ve felt that it’s not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends.”

“I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family,” she continued. “It’s been really cute and exciting, and I’m trying to document it well because I’ve heard a lot of people say, obviously, make sure you don’t miss it.”

Despite that, Hadid has periodically showed off her growing belly, including a series of shots last month.

"growin an angel :)" she captioned one of the pictures of her kneeling.