Pregnant Gigi Hadid shares stunning baby bump photos as due date nears

Gigi Hadid is showing off her baby bump in glamorous new pregnancy photos.

The 25-year-old supermodel is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik, 27, in September. Though she's remained mostly private about her baby on the way, Hadid thrilled fans Wednesday by sharing a series of stunning black-and-white photos shot by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango.

"growin an angel :)" Hadid captioned one photo that showed her draped in a flowing sheer white dress.

Next to a set of pics that highlighted her pregnant silhouette, she wrote "7.26.20 🕊," presumably the date the photos were taken.

"cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes," Hadid wrote alongside another gallery filled with photos showing her cradling her baby bump.

Hadid's famous pals commented to gush over the gorgeous photoshoot.

"The biggest gift . The biggest love. You look radiant ❤️," wrote fellow supermodel Gisele.

"✨stunningly divine✨" wrote country music star Kacey Musgraves.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid began dating in 2016. Darren Gerrish / WireImage

Hadid confirmed that she and the former One Direction star were expecting in April during a chat with "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, later told a Dutch magazine that her grandchild was due to arrive in September.

After months of decidedly not posting about her pregnancy on social media, Gigi Hadid finally delighted fans in July by showing off her baby bump in an Instagram Live video.

"There’s my belly, y’all! It’s there!" she said, holding up her shirt and showing her stomach from the side.

She also opened up about why she was keeping much of her pregnancy journey out of the public eye.

"I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more. But I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That’s the reason that I’ve felt that it’s not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends," she said in the video, adding that she believed the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter protests deserved more attention than her pregnancy.

Hadid, who began dating Malik in 2016, assured fans that she was privately savoring special moments on the way to motherhood.

"I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family," she said. "It’s been really cute and exciting, and I’m trying to document it well because I’ve heard a lot of people say, obviously, make sure you don’t miss it."

The mom-to-be also promised she would "be sharing stuff like that in the future."

"I feel like right now I just want to experience it," she said. "And I write in my journal a lot, and I just don’t want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and worry about having to look cute or post something."