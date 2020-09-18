Gigi Hadid shares baby bump pics from about 27 weeks along: 'Time flew'

Gigi Hadid's pregnancy is flying by.

The supermodel is expecting her first child with singer Zayn Malik, and she's sharing another look at her pregnancy journey so far.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old posted a series of four photos and captioned the post: "from about 27 wks 🥺💙 time flew."

In the slideshow, Hadid poses outside and shows off her growing bump from various angles. She even gets up close and personal with a sweet horse.

After confirming her pregnancy in April, Hadid hasn't shared many updates on social media and only recently began posting a few photos. So her friends and fans were thrilled to see the beautiful shots.

"So so sooooo happy for you!" fellow model Ashley Graham wrote in the comments, while "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness said, "Aweeeee 💗💗💗💗 the cutest."

Model and photographer Helena Christensen was especially excited and wrote, "Can’t wait to see you and your little one ❤️❤️❤️"

Hadid has been pretty open about her decision to keep her pregnancy mostly private.

"I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more," she said in an Instagram Live video in July. "But I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That’s the reason that I’ve felt that it’s not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends."

"There's my belly, y'all!" the model said in the video. gigihadid/ Instagram

During the same Instagram Live video, Hadid gave fans their first glimpse at her baby bump. "I feel like right now I just want to experience it," she said. "And I write in my journal a lot, and I just don’t want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and worry about having to look cute or post something."

Still, the model has satiated the public's desire for updates a bit more in recent weeks.

In August, she unveiled a series of glamorous black-and-white pregnancy photos shot by fashion photography duo Luigi and Iango and captioned one of the pics: "growin an angel :)"

In another shot, the expectant mother can been seen caressing her baby bump and wrote she's "cherishing this time."

Earlier this week, Hadid's sister Bella shared a photo of the two from June comparing "bumps."

"two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn ✨👼🏼✨ i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying 🥺" she wrote.