Actress Eva Amurri and her husband, Kyle Martino, are separating after eight years of marriage.

Amurri, who is pregnant and expecting a baby boy in the spring, announced the news on Instagram Friday.

In the photo, Amurri, 34, and the NBC soccer analyst, 38, are seen smiling with their kids Marlowe, 5, and Major, 3.

“Our family is starting down a new path. After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple,” Amurri began.

The daughter of Susan Sarandon stressed that she and Martino will raise their children together as “deep partners,” who have the utmost respect for one another.

“We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship,” Amurri wrote. “We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family.”

Amurri has always been honest about the cracks in her marriage. While reflecting on their five-year wedding anniversary in 2016, the Happily Eva After blogger called their union a “work in progress” and admitted “things are not always easy between us, and we’ve had our fair share of relationship ‘downs.'”

That same year, Amurri opened up about how Martino fired their nanny for sending sending him a sexy text message.

Amurri and Martino celebrated their 8-year anniversary on October 29. Both shared photos from their wedding day on Instagram. Martino gushed that Amurri is “his rock.”

“Thank you for the going through the good, the bad and the ugly by my side,” Amurri wrote in her tribute. “Thank you for the best 3 gifts I could ever ask for.”