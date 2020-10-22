A pregnant sportscaster expertly shut down a viewer who sent her a body-shaming comment on Twitter.

In a lengthy post written earlier this month, Molly McGrath, 31, explained that she read the message after standing on her feet for 6 hours in the rain.

“For the first time, maybe ever, I let a cruel troll tweet about the changes of my pregnant body get to me,” the ESPN sideline reporter explained. “Here’s the thing: being pregnant is hard, especially as I enter my third trimester. My feel swell and hurt like I’ve never imagined and my back constantly aches.”

McGrath, who is expecting her first child in early 2021, added that she has also been experiencing other unpleasant symptoms such as nausea and heartburn.

But McGrath continues to travel to games and hustle on the field. While speaking with Yahoo Sports, McGrath revealed that during a football game, she will walk between 6 and 8 miles.

“I am proud to be a pregnant woman working full-time and I am proud that the monstrosity of creating a human life has not, and will not, slow me down,” McGrath wrote on Instagram. “Women are freaking incredible and powerful and anyone who doesn’t see that can kiss my big achey butt.”

McGrath’s post resonated with many women in her field, including fellow ESPN reporter Jen Lada

"Speaking to my soul gf," wrote Lada.

Fox Sports reporter Lesley McCaslin recalled throwing up on planes and almost passing out on her feet when she was pregnant.

"It’s so worth it, but so challenging. I still look back and wonder how I did it," McCaslin wrote.

She then answered her own question.

“Because women are amazing.”