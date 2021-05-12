Pregnant Dylan Dreyer reacts to TODAY baby name survey

TODAY co-host and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is expecting her third child — and viewers think she should name the little boy Maxwell.

In a live survey on TODAY Parents, 30% of users voted for Maxwell. Noah came in second with 25%, while Brodie finished third with 20%. Julian placed fourth with 8% of the votes. Arthur and Walter tied at 6% and Archie came in last with 5%.

“It’s interesting because there are some names on this list that we’ve tossed around,” Dylan revealed on Wednesday’s 3rd hour of TODAY.

Dylan, who is mom of sons, Calvin, 4, and Oliver, 16 months, noted that she and her husband, Brian Fichera, “love the name Archie.” But there’s one problem.

“Because of my mother and father-in-law, we can’t go with Archie,” she explained. “In a Boston accent it sounds like Ah-chi. And it’s grating.”

Dylan and Fichera have one moniker in mind, but she admitted they will likely have a change of heart.

“We have one in our head that we like right now,” Dylan said. “We like to see if it simmers for a week or two and then we’re like, ‘We’re over it.’”

TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones thinks Dylan and Fichera should go with Maxwell.

“You can call him Max,” Sheinelle suggested. Al Roker, meanwhile, joked that he's partial to the Archie comic book character Jughead.

Nameberry co-founder Pamela Redmond told TODAY Parents that Dylan and Fichera are drawn to names that “are distinctly masculine without being conventionally so.”

“Calvin and Oliver are clearly boys’ names but carry a less traditional male image than names like John and William,” she noted.

Dylan surprised viewers on Tuesday when she announced live on-air that she and Fichera are expecting their third child. The little one will be joining the family in November.