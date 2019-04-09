Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 9, 2019, 10:05 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Shane Lou

Christina Anstead is having a boy! The pregnant “Flip or Flop” star confirmed the gender of her baby on Tuesday — but only after her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, spilled the beans in an interview.

In an appearance on “TMZ Live” on Monday, Tarek was asked about his current relationship with Christina, who is now married to British TV personality Ant Anstead.

“Things are good today. She’s remarried. She’s actually pregnant, everybody knows that,” he said.

Tarek then shared a detail about the pregnancy that none of us knew.

“She’s having a son,” he said, before adding, “My kids are super excited. I’m excited for her new chapter in life. And they’re a great couple and I really do hope the best for them.”

It appears Christina was caught off guard when her ex-husband and "Flip or Flop" co-star revealed the gender of her child. Getty Images

Christina and Ant have since confirmed they are expecting a boy.

“While Christina and Ant wished they could have shared the news themselves, they are very excited to welcome a baby boy in the fall,” Christina’s rep said Tuesday in a statement to People.

Christina and Ant tied the knot in a surprise wedding in December, less than a year after her divorce from her “Flip or Flop” co-star was finalized. The newlyweds announced in March that Christina is pregnant.

“The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling,” Christina wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo in which she’s seen embracing her husband and holding a sonogram.

Christina has two children from her marriage with Tarek, and Ant has two kids with his ex-wife. Christina mentioned in her Instagram post that their baby will arrive in September.