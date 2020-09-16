Pregnant Chrissy Teigen says she's on 'super serious bed rest'

Chrissy Teigen has found her recent pregnancy to be a bit more challenging than her previous ones.

Last week, the cookbook author, who's expecting her third child with husband John Legend, took to Twitter to say that she had to go on bed rest for two weeks and joked about using her downtime to "sew capes and kid clothes."

I’m on official 2 week bed rest :( I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so shit is about to get... astonishingly ugly — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2020

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old shared an update with her fans, saying that she didn't fully understand the limitations of bed rest.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"I didn't really know that bed rest was in bed. I honestly thought bed rest (meant) you have to really, really, really relax, stay home. I thought it could be couch rest," she says in a video posted to her Instagram story.

"Now I'm in trouble, now I need bed rest," she continued. "So just letting everyone know that if I have to bail on anything it's because I'm on super serious bed rest times."

Teigen posted a clip to her Instagram story while on bed rest. chrissyteigen/ Instagram

Teigen explained that she's trying to be as healthy as possible and acknowledged that this is a "bit of a difficult pregnancy."

"I'm probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went. I was like, 'Oh, yeah, pregnant's awesome.' Now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it's not so awesome," she said.

On Wednesday, the mother of two shared more about her bed rest experience with her Twitter followers.

"Been in bed for all but 5 mins of the last 24 hours. Here til next Tuesday. Lord it’s kind of crappier than it sounds," she wrote.

Been in bed for all but 5 mins of the last 24 hours. Here til next Tuesday. Lord it’s kind of crappier than it sounds. On punishment for saying the first two pregnancies were easy peasy — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2020

Still, while getting candid about the trials of bed rest in her Instagram story, Teigen mentioned that it's all worth it.

"Very happy to be carrying this baby," she said.