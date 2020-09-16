Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen says she's on 'super serious bed rest'

The 34-year-old is expecting her third child and shared on Instagram that it's been "a bit of a difficult pregnancy."
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
"Now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it's not so awesome," a pregnant Chrissy Teigen shared about her experience while on bed rest.Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

Chrissy Teigen has found her recent pregnancy to be a bit more challenging than her previous ones.

Last week, the cookbook author, who's expecting her third child with husband John Legend, took to Twitter to say that she had to go on bed rest for two weeks and joked about using her downtime to "sew capes and kid clothes."

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old shared an update with her fans, saying that she didn't fully understand the limitations of bed rest.

"I didn't really know that bed rest was in bed. I honestly thought bed rest (meant) you have to really, really, really relax, stay home. I thought it could be couch rest," she says in a video posted to her Instagram story.

"Now I'm in trouble, now I need bed rest," she continued. "So just letting everyone know that if I have to bail on anything it's because I'm on super serious bed rest times."

Teigen posted a clip to her Instagram story while on bed rest.chrissyteigen/ Instagram

Teigen explained that she's trying to be as healthy as possible and acknowledged that this is a "bit of a difficult pregnancy."

"I'm probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went. I was like, 'Oh, yeah, pregnant's awesome.' Now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it's not so awesome," she said.

On Wednesday, the mother of two shared more about her bed rest experience with her Twitter followers.

"Been in bed for all but 5 mins of the last 24 hours. Here til next Tuesday. Lord it’s kind of crappier than it sounds," she wrote.

Still, while getting candid about the trials of bed rest in her Instagram story, Teigen mentioned that it's all worth it.

"Very happy to be carrying this baby," she said.

Chrissy Callahan