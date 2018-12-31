Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

There comes a point in nearly every pregnancy when certain simple daily tasks no longer seem so simple — and Carrie Underwood is at that point.

The "Cry Pretty" singer posted proof to Instagram Sunday when she shared a video of how she laces up her sneakers these days.

Or, more accurately, how she doesn't.

The clip shows Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, working on one shoe, while their 3-year-old son, Isaiah, tackles the other — with varying degrees of success between them.

"You're doing a good job, buddy," mom cheers as Isaiah goes with his own no-loops approach.

Dad offers to help the little guy out, but he's soon informed that there's no need.

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher and son Isaiah at a ceremony honoring Underwood with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September. Steve Granitz / WireImage

"No, I got it. I'm doing it a cool way," Isaiah shoots back. With another knot and tug, he adds, "Now it won't fall off today."

However, that's when the 35-year-old country music superstar expresses her concern that if he makes it "too cool," she won't be able to get it off at all.

So Fisher finishes the job over their son's very vocal protest.

In the caption, Underwood expressed her appreciation for her "sweet helpers," but as her fans and followers know, helping out a parent in need is nothing new for Isaiah.

Back in the spring, Underwood shared another video that showcased Isaiah's attempt to trim dad's beard — and his effort to take a little off the top, too!