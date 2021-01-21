Pregnant Bindi Irwin shows off baby's nursery in new photo

Bindi Irwin is feathering her nest, something the animal specialist certainly should know how to do.

But in this particular nest, there doesn't seem to be any twigs or actual feathers: Instead, there are bunnies, a moon, butterflies ... and a beautiful white changing table.

Bindi Irwin in the baby nursery Bindi Irwin / Instagram

That's because it's a nursery, a picture of which Irwin, 22, shared on Instagram stories on Thursday. And it's the picture of adorable charm!

"Baby girl we can't wait for you to be here," the image says, featuring Irwin leaning against the table and showing off a big, happy mama-to-be smile, plus a wall covered with adorable images of the woodland creatures, plus some flowers.

In mid-November Irwin and husband Chandler Powell, 24, posted a photo of themselves holding a sign saying they were 20 weeks along, and shortly thereafter they shared an ultrasound video in November in which Powell gasped at seeing his future daughter: "Wow! You can see her heartbeat there. Oh, my goodness, she is beautiful."

Then, just before Christmas, the daughter of the late "Crocodile Hunter" host Steve Irwin posted another photo of herself cradling her baby bump. "26 weeks tomorrow. Oh how I love you," she wrote.

And just last Thursday she posted two pictures — one revealing her belly and Powell leaning over to kiss it and the other a picture of her own mother, expecting Irwin's younger brother, Robert. In that throwback picture, Steve and Bindi are kissing Terri Irwin's bump.

It's been an incredibly sweet journey, and fans are delighted that she's kept everyone in the loop while remembering her late father, who died in 2006.