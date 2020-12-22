Bindi Irwin shares photo of her baby bump at 26 weeks pregnant

Bindi Irwin is sharing her latest pregnancy milestone.

“26 weeks tomorrow. Oh how I love you,” Irwin, 22, wrote on her Instagram story.

In the photo, the daughter of late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, cradles her belly while turned to the side.

Bindi Irwin, who is currently 26 weeks pregnant, shared a photo of her bump on Instagram. @bindisueirwin / Instagram

The third trimester starts at 28 weeks and lasts until birth, which means Irwin is about to enter the home stretch.

Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, have been keeping their fans updated throughout their pregnancy.

Last month, Irwin shared a clip of their unborn baby girl appearing to kick during an ultrasound.

"Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents," she captioned the video. "I can’t wait for her to be here next year."

The parents-to-be were married in a small ceremony at the Australia Zoo in Queensland, in March. In August, they announced the exciting news that they’re expecting a “baby wildlife warrior.”

The following month, Irwin reflected on the moment she realized that she was expecting her first child.

“Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still,” Irwin began in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The conservationist recalled running into the kitchen where Powell was making tea.

“He didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug,” Irwin, 22, wrote. “This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive... I can’t wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes."