Bindi Irwin shares precious pic with husband as she approaches her due date

Bindi Irwin has shared another photo from her pregnancy journey as she and husband Chandler Powell inch closer to becoming a family of three.

In the 22-year-old's new picture, she and her hubby are cradling her baby bump.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“All the love in the world,” she captioned the picture, which features Powell's head on Irwin's, while both of their eyes are closed as they smile.

Powell commented on the post: "Our little family❤️ Baby and I both love you."

Irwin, a conservationist who is the daughter of late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, has kept fans in the loop about the bundle of joy. She announced her pregnancy in August 2020 and revealed she and Powell were expecting a girl about a month later.

Irwin's marveled at the majesty of carrying a child.

"Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still," she wrote about learning of her pregnancy in an Instagram post last September.

"Baby girl is doing great," she shared in another update the next month. "Every time we get an ultrasound she's incredibly energetic and always moving around."

She followed that up with other photos cradling her baby bump.

In November, she and Powell appeared in an Instagram pic during her 20th week of pregnancy, in which she wrote the baby was "about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick."

Later that month, she posted a video from an ultrasound.

"Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents," she wrote. "I can’t wait for her to be here next year."

More recently, she posted a picture of herself holding her baby bump on her Instagram story.

“26 weeks tomorrow. Oh how I love you,” she wrote in December.