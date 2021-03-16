Bindi Irwin posts photo of family waiting for her 'Baby Wildlife Warrior'

Bindi Irwin’s due date is fast approaching, and the mom-to-be just shared a cute Instagram photo of her mother, Terri Irwin, her husband, Chandler Powell, and her younger brother, Robert Irwin, all smiling down at her baby bump.

“Waiting for Baby Wildlife Warrior to arrive,” the conservationist and zookeeper, 22, captioned the photo, which also shows animals grazing in the background.

Irwin, who is the daughter of the late conservationist, “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, recently revealed that the nickname “Baby Wildlife Warrior” has a sweet connection to her father.

“My dad was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior,’” she told The Bump in February. “Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We’ve been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior.

"I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place through her connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo and the conservation work we do with animal species around the globe.”

Irwin has not revealed her exact due date, but it seems to be any day now. Her husband, 24, recently shared a photo of himself and Irwin, saying he is “in awe every day” of how his wife has handled nine months of pregnancy.

“You’re going to be the most incredible momma to our Baby Wildlife Warrior,” the proud dad-to-be wrote in the caption. “I love you.”

Irwin and Powell revealed their pregnancy news in August 2020 in a cute Instagram post, holding up a tiny, khaki shirt for their "Baby Wildlife Warrior" on the way.

Since then, Irwin has been sharing regular updates about her pregnancy, posting photos of her baby bump and adorably comparing her growing baby’s size to various animals at the zoo.

“Halfway there!” she wrote on Instagram in November. “20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick. 💗 The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless.”